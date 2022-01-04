Taapsee Pannu clarifies her statement on actors rejecting ‘Haseen Dillruba’ due to Vikrant Massey

Taapsee Pannu recently talked about her ‘Haseen Dillruba’ co-star Vikrant Massey in an interview. She had revealed how female actors rejected the film after knowing about the hero. Now, the actress has issued a clarification about the same.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant were seen together in the film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ which was released in July 2021 on Netflix. The romantic mystery thriller was produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, Taapsee stated, “My answer was interpreted into something else. What I said was that many female actors asked this question about who the male actor in Haseen Dillruba was. But I did not ask that question of who will be my male counterpart because I got cast first. The male role went to Vikrant.”

The actress added, “My character in Haseen Dillruba was the fulcrum of the film and other characters were cast on who they feel will complement the actor in that pivotal part… That’s how casting generally happens. The fulcrum part is cast first. But before me, several girls [actresses] wanted to know who was going to be the hero. Ideally, in our films, that’s the first question that’s often asked. And they want to know that because budgets are set based on who’s the hero of a film.”

Earlier, while speaking to Rajeev Masand during Netflix’s Actors’ Roundtable 2021, Taapsee had mentioned, “During the whole narration, I was smirkly looking at her (writer Kanika Dhillon), ‘You didn’t come to me with this before’. I was almost manifesting it somewhere that I really want to do this. I was not probably the first, second or third choice for this. It was only when everybody else had said no that it came to me. I was very happy about it, first because I wanted to do it when I heard it, I didn't understand why would anyone say no to it.”

When Raveena Tandon and Konkona Sensharma questioned ‘Why would anyone say no to that’, Tapsee replied, “I can tell you the reasons why probably others said no to it--too grey, not likeable woman character or who's the hero? I was like ‘Dude, it's Haseen Dillruba, I don’t care about who the hero is. Those were the kind of questions because of which others didn't work out and thank god for that.”

After this, Konkana stated that Vikrant is ‘such a good actor’.