Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap restart 'Dobaaraa' shoot after I-T raid at their premises

After Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the Income Tax raid conducted at his premises. The filmmaker-actor took to his social media pages and shared a BTS still with Taapsee from the sets of their outing Dobaaraa. With this post, Anurag stated that they have resumed the shoot after a three-day-long raid that was conducted from March 3, 2021. Kashyap also penned a message to his haters who have been trending them since the raid started.

Anurag wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa... with all our love to all the haters..."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Taapsee reacted to the I-T raid with three-pointers including a reaction to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement. The actor tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily -1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.

3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.

P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

Anurag and Taapsee's reaction come nearly three days after the Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to their as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.

Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

Several political leaders and celebrities have reacted to the IT raids, including Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena. Anurag and Taapsee are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their support to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests against the three farm laws.