Taapsee Pannu achieves huge milestone, actress goes global as Gandhari tops Netflix’s non-English film chart, records 9.6 million views

Gandhari has recorded 9.6 million views in its second week on Netflix, after opening with 5.9 million views in its first week. It has climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 globally on Netflix’s non-English film chart in its second week.

There are actors who build their careers by staying within a familiar space, and then there are actors like Taapsee Pannu, who have consistently chosen to challenge themselves with every film. From playing Minal in Pink to taking on physically demanding roles in Baby and Naam Shabana, Taapsee’s journey has been defined by variety, risk-taking and a willingness to step outside the conventional leading-lady mould.

Taapsee Pannu goes global

Gandhari now feels like another important chapter in that journey. The Taapsee Pannu-led action thriller has recorded 9.6 million views in its second week on Netflix, after opening with 5.9 million views in its first week. More significantly, it has climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 globally on Netflix’s non-English film chart in its second week. According to data published by Netflix Tudum, the 9.6 million figure is the highest single-week performance recorded by an Indian Netflix Original film.

For Taapsee, the significance goes beyond numbers. Gandhari places her at the centre of a female-led action story where the physicality comes directly from the character’s emotional journey. As Bani, a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter, she brings together vulnerability, rage, and determination in a role that demanded considerable physical preparation.

Apart from Gandhari, what are the films that defined Taapsee Pannu's career?

What makes this milestone interesting in the larger context of her career is how different each phase has been. Pink established her as an actor capable of carrying socially relevant material, while films like Badla, Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and the Haseen Dillruba franchise continued to expand her range.

Now, with Gandhari, Taapsee has once again found a space that demands something new from her. The film’s second-week surge and global No. 1 position make it a significant milestone and another reminder of how far her journey has come.