Taali first look: Sushmita Sen brings to life transgender activist Gauri Sawant's brave fight for equality, fans react

Still of Sushmita Sen and transgender Gauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase the life and struggle of transgender, activist Shreegauri Sawant, aka Gauri Sawant with the series Taali, and the makers dropped the official motion poster of the show.

The first look of the series is supported by an intriguing visual of Gauri aka Sushmita Sen's bright red bindi on her forehead which is displaying pride, and bravery, with the background of the actress' heavy voice, implying, "Main taali bajati nahi... bajwati hoon."

Here's the motion poster of Taali

Sushmita fans are in awe of the first look of actress' upcoming series. Several netizens lauded Sen for taking up the challenging role, and fulfilling it with perfection. An internet user wrote, "Can't wait for this masterpiece." Another user wrote, "Queen."

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen's series Taali is based on the life of activist Gauri, her struggle and battle for the fight of equality for the third gender. In October 2022, Gauri Sawant herself has reacted to Sushmita portraying her and said that it is a mark of respect for the transgender community that a female actor is playing such a role, which has mostly been essayed by a male actor.. Gauri told Hindustan Times, "Most of us from the community wanted to be women, and that is why we decided to wear a saree. Now, it is a mark of respect for us that a female actor is playing the role, instead of a male actor, which we have seen happening in the past.

The activist, who founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which promotes safe sex and provides counselling to transgender people, concluded that transgenders should not be limited to playing only transgender characters. Lastly, Gauri expressed her wish to portray Sushma Swaraj in the late politician's biopic. Taali will stream on Jio Cinema.