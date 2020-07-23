Headlines

T-Series files criminal complaint against fraudsters impersonating Bhushan Kumar

T-Series has now filed a criminal complaint against these unidentified individuals at Amboli Police Station.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 08:03 PM IST

For some time now, reports have been floating around saying that some people have been impersonating T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and trying dupe aspiring actors, fraudulently seeking money and other favours from them. 

In response to this news, T-Series has now filed a criminal complaint against these unidentified individuals at Amboli Police Station for cheating under section 415, 416, 417, 419, 420 of IPC, forgery for cheating under Section 468 of IPC, infringement under Section 63 of the Indian Copyright Act and disparagement of the name, reputation, character, brand image of Mr.Bhushan Kumar & T-Series in the industry and among members of the general public, as well as for various offences committed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 including but not limited to identity theft u/s 66C, cheating by personation u/s 66D, etc.

In their statement, T-Series spokesperson said, "The intention of such unknown persons seems very clearly to illegally ride upon the name and reputation of Mr.Bhushan Kumar and/or T-Series and in doing so they are not only taking undue advantage of gullible aspiring actors/artists but are also maligning the reputation of T-Series and our Managing Director Mr.Bhushan Kumar in the industry." 

It further read, "Neither Mr.Bhushan Kumar nor T-Series as an organization ever approach aspiring actor/model artists and demands any kind of compensation or registration money for auditions. We would request all upcoming talent or anyone involved in the entertainment industry to not fall prey to such fraudsters. We work with registered and reputed casting agencies only who are easily verifiable. we take such acts of impersonation and malafide intents of maligning our reputation very seriously and in addition to already filed police complaints, we may also approach the courts to claim heavy damages from the culprits as may be advised by our legal team." 

For the uninformed, the complaint was filed on July 8 after T-Series learned that a certain fraudster claiming to be a part of the production company has been approaching aspiring actors to audition for their home production Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The person not only approached for auditions but also demanded money for the same. 

