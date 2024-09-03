Twitter
Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

In a first, Himachal delays salaries of over 2 lakh govt employees, reason is...

Bollywood

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

After Mukesh Bhatt's firm claimed trademark rights, the Delhi High Court barred T-Series from using the Aashiqui title.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint
Mukesh Bhatt
The Delhi High Court has granted an interim injunction in favour of renowned filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt, barring T-Series and any associated parties from using the titles Tu Hi Aashiqui or Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai, or any other title incorporating the mark Aashiqui for their upcoming film. This decision comes amid disputes over intellectual property rights related to the use of the Aashiqui brand.

Justice Sanjeev Narula in an order passed on Monday issued the interim injunction, highlighting that the Aashiqui title is not merely a one-off instance but is part of a well-established film series, with notable success from its 1990 and 2013 installments.

Mukesh Bhatt's company, Vishesh Films Private Limited, has recently approached the Delhi High Court through a legal suit against T-Series' Super Cassettes Industries Limited after both companies planned to develop a third installment of the Aashiqui series. The conflict arose when T-Series announced a film with titles similar to Tu Hi Aashiqui or Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai, which Bhatt's team claimed could be misleading. Bhatt and T-Series previously collaborated on the first two Aashiqui films with mutual approval and joint credits.

Super Cassettes Industries Limited (T-Series) acknowledges joint ownership of the Aashiqui franchise but denies any plans to produce a new installment or derivative works based on Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2. T-Series argued that their proposed titles, Tu Hi Aashiqui and Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai, are distinct from the plaintiff's trademark and do not constitute a sequel. They further stated that their film would be entirely separate from the Aashiqui franchise, with no connections to the previous films.

Vishesh Films Private Limited has claimed that T-Series is infringing on their proprietary rights to the Aashiqui franchise, despite their joint ownership under previous agreements. The two companies collaborated on the creation of the acclaimed films Aashiqui (1990) and Aashiqui 2 (2013), which have become iconic in Indian romantic cinema. Vishesh Films argues that T-Series' new project, with a similar title, violates the established rights and branding associated with the franchise. 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
