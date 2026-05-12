FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya: 'He gave us the room to make the film on our own'

Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya

System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react

System trailer: Sonakshi vs Ashutosh's intense face off impresses netizens

Amri: Anjali Sivaraman to portray Amrita Sher-Gil; Priyanka Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh star in Mira Nair film

Amri: Anjali Sivaraman to portray Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair-directed biopic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react

With System, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari brings another female-led drama, backed by a powerful cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika, and Ashutosh Gowariker

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react
A poster of System (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika-starrer 'System' was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. The courtroom drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Baweja Studios by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga.

The trailer for 'System' opens with Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm. To pull it off, she recruits Sarika (Jyotika) - a street-smart courtroom stenographer, who secretly harbors motives of her own. What follows is a fast-moving glimpse into intense courtroom battles, messy relationships, and some powerful moments, according to a press note.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Neha, an ambitious public prosecutor, shared, "Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I'm always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes--from Dahaad to now System. This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny's clear vision helped me bring out my best and I'm excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres."

Opening up about her role, Jyotika, said, "Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience. Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am certain System will resonate with everyone."

Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, System, it also features Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta in pivotal roles
System, which also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta, will be released on May 22.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: From Sikar to Nashik, here’s how the network operated and police uncovered paper leak trail
NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: From Sikar to Nashik, here’s how the network operat
Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya: 'He gave us the room to make the film on our own'
Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya
System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react
System trailer: Sonakshi vs Ashutosh's intense face off impresses netizens
Amri: Anjali Sivaraman to portray Amrita Sher-Gil; Priyanka Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh star in Mira Nair film
Amri: Anjali Sivaraman to portray Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair-directed biopic
When will NEET-UG 2026 re-exam be held? Here's what NTA said after cancellation
When will NEET-UG 2026 re-exam be held? Here's what NTA says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement