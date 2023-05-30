Search icon
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda ate just this to loose 26 kgs in 4 months; here’s all you need to know

Swatantray Veer Savarkar producer Anand Pandit revealed Randeep Hooda's special diet which helped him lose 26kgs in 4 months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Randeep Hooda lost 26 kgs in 4 months

Randeep Hooda is all set to essay the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor went through a rigorous transformation and shocked the audience with his look.

After the teaser of the film was released, producer Anand Pandit revealed some surprising details about Randeep Hooda’s insane transformation. In an interview with ETimes, he said, “When he came to my office with Sandeep Singh, he was 86 kg. He was so involved in the character and to date that to essay it on screen. He said that he won't leave any stone unturned. He had only 1 khajoor (date) and 1 glass of milk for 4 months until the shooting got over."

Not just this, Randeep Hooda also shaved his hair at the exact same place where Savarkar had a bald patch and the producer also stated that he didn’t take the help of any prosthetics. 

In the teaser, Randeep Hooda aced the look of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his body language. Speaking at the trailer launch, Randeep Hooda said, “Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday.” 

Apart from acting in the movie, Randeep Hooda has also directed the movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He will be seen essaying the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the movie is scheduled to release in theatre this year. 

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which is streaming on Jio Cinema. The web series also stars Urvashi Rautela. The actor also has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chuswa in the pipeline helmed by Syed Ahmad Afzal.

Read Subhas Chandra Bose's kin slams Randeep Hooda's Savarkar biopic over claims that Netaji was 'inspired by' VD Savarkar

 

