Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda loses 18 kgs for biopic, Haryanvi fans ask 'bhai ghee phuchao ke?'

Credit: Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda, who is working really hard for his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, recently revealed that he lost 18 kgs for the biopic. On Thursday, he took Instagram and shared a photo that clearly depicts his physical transformation.

In the pictures, Randeep can be seen flaunting his toned body. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “We all need a lift at times,” with the hashtag ‘prep’. As soon as this photo went viral, netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Bhai mada hogya k.” The second one said, “Kati jahar tau.”

The third person said, “hum soch rahe hain ki aisa wala lift hum bhi kar lein.” The fourth person commented, “Dats a Cool loook on sum1 sooooo Hot.” The fifth one commented, “bhaisahab ghee phuchao...kimme kamzor sa hogya manas.” The sixth person commented, “Are choudhary saab CAT kab aayegi.”

Take a look:

Recently, while speaking to The Times of India, Randeep said, “I am 18 kilos down already. I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own.”

Earlier, Randeep had lost 18 kgs within 28 days for his film Sarbjit which also featured Aishwarya Rai. Randeep is known for getting under the skin of the character. He takes a role like fish takes the water. So, Randeep has already made a huge impact by getting into Savarkar's shoes perfectly. Hooda was last seen as an antagonist Rana in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda released the poster of Swatantra Veer Savarkar with the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long...Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!"