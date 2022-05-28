Swatantra Veer Savarkar: First look of Randeep Hooda's film impresses netizens

Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar

On the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti, actor Randeep Hooda released the poster of his next film, which is a biopic on the revolutionary. Hooda's upcoming film, titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and Hooda released the still and motion poster of the film. For the unversed, Savarkar was known for developing the Hindu Nationalist political ideology of Hindutva while being imprisoned in 1922.

With the poster, Randeep even shared his views about Veer Savarkar and captioned it in his post by saying, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long...Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!"

Here's the motion poster

As soon as Hooda shared the poster, it got registered among netizens, and they are spell-bounded with Hooda's resemblance to Veer Savarkar. A user commented, "Taken the right person." Another user commented, "World... Be ready for another masterpiece." One of the users commented, "Solid casting. Perfect look. Your in Sarabjit proved how talented and hardworking as an actor you are. Believe you will do the same in Veer Savarkar's biopic too." A netizen added, "I am strongly waiting to see the real savarkar and his dedication for country by your view point ! All the best to whole team !" Another netizen added, "The best actor to portray Veer Savarkar."

Randeep is known for getting under the skin of the character. He takes a role like fish takes the water. So, Randeep has already made a huge impact by getting into Savarkar's shoes perfectly. Hooda was last seen as an antagonist Rana in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.