Popular Bengali actress, Swastika Mukherjee, has worked in many films and TV shows over the years, but has always garnered more attention for her personal life and controversies. Swastika Mukherjee, daughter of actor Santu Mukhopadhyay, made her TV debut with Devdasi and her silver screen debut with Hemanter Pakhi (2001). Her first leading role came with Mastan (2004), while she made her Hindi film debut with Mumbai Cutting (2008).

For her work in OTT, Swastika Mukherjee is often considered a superstar, but despite earning a name for herself in the world of acting, Swastika usually grabs headlines for her personal life.

In a recent interview with Jitesh Pillai for In The Ring With Filmfare Bangla, Swastika Mukherjee, who has been linked to multiple co-stars and actors over the years, clarified that she has had only 6 relationships in her life that were serious. "I have actually never had any hanky-panky. I just did not have it in my life. The media wants to speak about everybody and anybody with whom you even go for coffee. That can't affect us, but that is the reality. I have had 6 relationships, it just feels like I have had 600."

Jitesh Pillai then went on to say, "6 is like appallingly low, shame on you," to which Swastika said, "It's bad (laughs). I just want to, you know, do more now. Finish as much as I can before I touch 50."

Speaking about her past relationship with her Mastan co-star Jeetendra Madnani, popularly known as Jeet, Swastika said that her daughter still approves of him. "We had been together for 6 years I think and she still curses me, 'You are at fault'. For whatever reason, it has happened, but I will never forgive you. She was really very close to him," the actress said.

Swastika Mukherjee further added, "When she grew up, she was like 'such a good-looking man, what did you do?' Even my sister and my mother were always taking his side. They also went to his wedding, so yeah. My sister was crying buckets, and I was like what is this drama going on."

For the unversed, Swastika married singer Pramit Sen when she was just 18. Two years later, the marriage was over. Swastika had also accused her estranged husband of physical abuse and filed a charge of cruelty against him that was later dismissed. She has one daughter from the marriage, Anwesha, born in 2000.