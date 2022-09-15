Swara Bhasker talks about Sonam Kapoor's baby boy, says her Veere Di Wedding co-star will a 'fun mom'

Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood last month. Even though Sonam hasn't talked about motherhood yet, her best friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker is certain Sonam would be a fun mom.

She told News18, “I haven’t seen her yet because I had Covid and I was like let me recover. I was telling her that I am the safest person now, full of antibodies," she said, speaking with us a few days back. “But yeah, it’s lovely and I think Sonam and Anand are both going to make great parents. Sonam is going to make for a really fun mom. She is also a really funny person and she has a way of saying things the way it is — Sonam unfiltered is the most entertaining thing you will ever find. So I am sure she is going to have lots of stories to tell us (about the baby)," she added.

Sonam and Swara had known one other for a long time. They reunited for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo after first appearing in Raanjhanaa (2013). (2015). Additionally, they united for Veere Di Wedding (2018).

After giving birth, Sonam admitted she is still dressed in her maternity clothing. She posted a video of herself from her Mumbai residence in which she can be seen sporting black pants, a loose jacket that matches, and glasses. Still wearing my Nike maternity," she said as she lifted her jacket to show off her postpartum belly. She concluded by saying, "Tummy's not completely in yet, but it looks great," as she smiled and signed off in front of a mirror.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mausam actor treated her fans with a new picture.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares meaning behind art used to announce birth of her baby boy

Alongside the art piece, Sonam wrote a long note explaining the idea and meaning behind it. She wrote, For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece, Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively."