Swara Bhasker takes offense with Kangana Ranaut; calls her remarks on Jaya Bachchan’s speech 'sickening'

Swara Bhasker, on Wednesday, took offense to Kangana Ranaut's harsh reply to Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament on Tuesday in which she had ccused certain members of the film industry of biting the hand that feeds them.

Taking to her Twitter account Swara called Kangana’s response "sickening" and reminded her that respecting one’s elders is the first lesson in Indian culture.

MUST READ

Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan; asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan were targeted

Swara wrote, "Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki gandagi khud tak seemit rakho, gaali deni hai toh mujhe do… Main tumhari bakwasein khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumhare saath. Badon ki izzat bharatiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai - aur tum toh kathit rashtravadi ho (Please stop this. Keep the filth in your mind to yourself or abuse me if you want… I will happily listen to your nonsense and wrestle in the mud with you. Respecting one’s elders is the first lesson in Indian culture, and you say you are a nationalist)."

For the uninformed, on Wednesday, Kangana said that Bollywood offered two-minute roles, item numbers, and one measly romantic scene, that too after the casting couch. She claimed that she was the one who brought feminism and patriotism in Hindi films.

MUST READ

Swara Bhasker cannot stop laughing while wondering how Kangana Ranaut's house demolition is breakdown of democracy

Kangana wrote, "Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (What plate is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the plate with patriotic and women-centric films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours)."

Jaya, on Tuesday, drew the Rajya Sabha’s attention to the negative portrayal of the film industry by some of its members.