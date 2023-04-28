Swara Bhasker supports wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan: 'Humare samaj ka sharmanaak sach...'

Swara Bhasker-Wrestlers' protest/Twitter

After staging a sit-in in January, top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik resumed their protests earlier this week at the Jantar Mantar, New Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), demanding that the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be removed from the top post and action be taken on their FIR.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from the Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers. The politician has been serving as the President of the Wrestling Federation of India since 2012.

After several sportspersons such as Abhinav Bindra, Kapil Dev, and Neeraj Chopra have expressed their solidarity with wrestlers, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker too has come out in support of the wrestlers as she took to her social media handles on Friday and shared a video sharing her thoughts on the whole issue.

"Shameful that our top International athletes are forced to protest on streets against sexual harassment but accused BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the govt. #IStandWithMyChampions. Sack & investigate #BrijBhushanSharanSingh", she captioned a video on her social media handles", she captioned her clip.

In the video, Swara was heard saying, "Jo hua hai yeh humaare samaaj ka ek bahut sharmanaak sach darshaata hai, woh hai ye ki agar is desh me koi yaun utpeedan kare jo satta se sambhandit hai, khaaskar ki ruling party me hai, toh unke saath kuch nahi hoga (What has happened shows a very shameful truth of our society, that is if someone in this country, who is in the power, especially belonging to the ruling party, commits sexual harassment, then nothing will happen to him)".

The actress went on to state that if international athletes have to sit down and protests, then we must think about the condition of a normal citizen. She further added that the politicians of the ruling party are busy in photo ops with these athletes when they win top medals for the country, but nobody from the central government is even willing to talk to them now when they are facing such serious issues.

In the end, Swara Bhasker stated that the sexual harassment issue is a grave concern endangering the whole of Indian society and thus requested everyone to come and support the Indian wrestlers in their cause for the sake of nationalism, justice, and sportsman spirit.



