Swara Bhasker slams Twitter user who mocked her opinion on hijab controversy

Swara Bhasker, a Bollywood actor, has received a lot of trolling and criticism on social media for her outspokenness on numerous socio-political problems and controversies. Despite this, the actress isn't afraid to speak her mind. Swara was recently chastised for speaking out on the Hijab controversy. Swara compared Draupadi's chir-haran to the hijab controversy in a recent tweet.

Swara Bhasker tweeted and wrote, “Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in the Mahabharata… and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching…remembered the same way today.”

On this tweet of Swara, a user wrote – 'Draupadi was forcibly removed, but you took off your clothes yourself?"

Another user took a screenshot of her from an event where Swara was asked about her short dress.

That is @ReallySwara my friends, who is advocating for Hijab. pic.twitter.com/hkGigxaV9R — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) February 12, 2022

On Wednesday, Swara slammed a section of people by writing, “Yeah, it’s me.. looking bomb Thank u! Thanks for sharing this pic of mine & reminding the world that I’m also a hottie ! I advocate Women’s right to choose their clothing.. you know ‘choice’ -koi nahi aap rehney doh.. aap karo slutshame kisi aur ko- usmey bhi fail ”.

Good afternoon Tweeple! Here is a sample RW tweet salad comprising Of Sanghis & their total failure to understand the concept of choice; their pathetic slut-shaming, and garnished with a desperate attempt to seem intellectual by quoting Urdu Shaayars

Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/3fp1rjVMAT — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2022

The protests in Karnataka began last month, when a few students at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi said they were barred from attending courses because they wore hijab. Several acts of unrest have occurred in the state since then. A video showing a group of slogan-shouting guys approaching a female student in a burqa was extensively criticised on social media earlier this week. Before entering the college building, the female student was spotted standing her ground unfazed.