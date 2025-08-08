Swara Bhasker shuts down troll calling her husband Fahad Ahmad 'chhapri': 'This twit, a proud Hindu, Ambedkarite does not...

Apart from Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, the other six couples in Pati Patni Aur Panga are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, and Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with politican Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act in 2023 and gave birth to their daughter Raabiyaa in the same year. The couple is now seen in the reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, that premiered on Colors TV on August 2. Mocking them for their participation in the show, an X (formerly Twitter) user called Fahad 'chhapri' and 'street vendor from Dongri'. Swara shut him down with a solid response.

The troll's post read, "After watching @Parineeti Chopra taking her husband to talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same. She took his Dongri ka chapri husband to a reality show. Forget PR, his husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri." For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show in its latest episode on Netflix.

Sharing the screenshot of the post, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress wrote, "This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert."

This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or… pic.twitter.com/SgoQlpM8E4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2025

Meanwhile, apart from Swara and Fahad, the other six couples in Pati Patni Aur Panga are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, and Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, the show airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and can be streamed anytime on JioHotstar.

