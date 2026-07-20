Swara Bhasker shares shocking video of Mumbai Police arresting her husband Fahad Ahmad from CJP protest site - Watch

Swara Bhasker shared a video showing Mumbai Police detaining her husband and NCP-SP leader Fahad Ahmad during a protest at Chaitya Bhoomi in support of the CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi. Bhasker called it a "shameful state of affairs," and later said that Fahad had been released at 8 pm.

Swara Bhasker on Monday shared a video showing Mumbai Police detaining her husband, NCP-SP leader Fahad Ahmad, during a protest at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. Claiming that Ahmad and several other demonstrators were being held at Mahim Police Station, Bhasker termed the incident a "shameful state of affairs". In the video posted by the actress on Monday evening, Ahmad is seen being escorted away by police personnel as he is seen questioning them, "Why are you arresting me?"

Sharing the clip, Bhasker wrote, "Mumbai Police detaining @fahadzirarahmad and other protestors at #chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on 20 July 2026, at 4:30 pm. They are currently being detained at Mahim Police Station. This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs." She later posted an update, saying, "Fahad has been released at 8pm."

Earlier in the day, Bhasker had shared another video recorded by Ahmad from inside a police vehicle, in which he narrated the events leading up to the detention. Posting the clip, she wrote, "I received this video at 4:30 pm on July 20, 2026, from @fahadzirarahmad. He asked me to post it. Mumbai Police is allegedly attacking peaceful protesters at #Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Those in solidarity, please reach Chaitya Bhoomi peacefully and in large numbers."

Several protesters who had assembled at Chaitya Bhoomi in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations in Delhi were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday. The action in Mumbai coincided with the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital, which witnessed the participation of thousands of protesters.

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in January 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad, in September 2023.

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