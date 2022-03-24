Swara Bhasker says Uber driver in LA took off with her groceries, Twitter has a field day

Swara Bhasker has met with an unfortunate incident in Los Angels, where an Uber cab driver took away her groceries from her pre-stoped ride. The 'Nil Battey Sananta' actress shared the incident on her Twitter and sought the help of the cab service provider and tweeted saying, "Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems."

Check out Swara's tweet

Hey @Uber_Support

One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back?#touristproblems — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 23, 2022

Within an hour of Bhasker's tweet, she received a generic reply from the service provider that says, "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you."

Here's the service provider's tweet

Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) March 23, 2022

Well, as soon as Swara shared her issue, she got trolled by many netizens. Swara has been a soft target to the trollers, and she occasionally gets schooled for expressing her opinions. But that doesn't stop her from putting out her word.

According to The Indian Express report, Swara will likely attend a press conference about Social Media Influencers and the New Political Economy in South Asia and Africa at the University of Michigan.

Read: 'Don't act like a creep with her': Swara Bhasker replies to troll who compared her with domestic help

Last year in November, Swara Bhasker dropped a selfie on Twitter in which she can be seen sitting in a park, wearing a saree. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise.” However, one of the users targeted her and mentioned, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

After reading the comment, Swara decided to take a dig at him and said that the user’s household would be beautiful. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”