Swara Bhasker says Sonakshi, Zaheer's interfaith marriage will see new wave of backlash: 'Wait and watch, when...'

Swara Bhasker says attacks on interfaith couples in India won't end soon.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Swara Bhasker says Sonakshi, Zaheer's interfaith marriage will see new wave of backlash: 'Wait and watch, when...'
Swara Bhasker on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. The couple's interfaith marriage is already grabbing the attention of the trolls on social media. Swara Bhasker, who also had an interfaith wedding talked about the same and said that the couple will have to face such backlash for the foreseeable future. 

In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara Bhasker opened up on the Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal facing trolling for their interfaith marriage and said, "Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, having a nikaah, or having an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate."

She further predicted a new wave of backlash after Sonkashi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal give birth to a child and said, "Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon." 

When Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmad, the couple had to face a lot of backlash for their marriage. However, now they are parents to a baby girl. Now, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are also set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony after 7 years of relationship. The couple first first at Salman Khan's party and from there their friendship turned into love. However, it's still unclear if Sonakshi's parents would be attending her wedding or not.

