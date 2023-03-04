Search icon
Swara Bhasker reveals her mother made sure she has 'filmy suhaagraat' with Fahad Ahmad, later deletes bedroom photos

In a series of deleted pictures, Swara Bhasker shared the wedding night preparations done by her mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Swara Bhasker reveals her mother made sure she has 'filmy suhaagraat' with Fahad Ahmad, later deletes bedroom photos
Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

Last month, on February 16, Swara Bhasker announced her registered marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad. Since then, their photos are widely popular on social media. Swara shared pictures from the festivities on her Twitter, and then, she posted something that had to be deleted later. 

In a series of deleted Instagram stories, Bhasker posted about her 'filmy' wedding night. In the photos, Swara shared a glimpse of her bed decorated with flowers. Naming the person who came up with this idea of decorating the room, Swara revealed, "Mom making sure I have a filmy Suhaag Raat!" Although Swara deleted the photos, a few moments later, netizens noticed. A user shared the story on his Twitter, and asked, "Aisa bhi hota hai kya? #SwaraBhasker." As per the reports, Home decor stylist Priyanka Yadav also shared the photo but later deleted it.

Here's the post

Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!". Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji. The two-minute clip begins with how Swara and Fahad met at a political protest in January 2020, then a picture of their first selfie is shown which they also clicked at a protest.

 

 

 

 

