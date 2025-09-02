Swara Bhasker REFUSES to comment on Kangana Ranaut's political career, but says 'rajneeti glamours nahi hai jaha aap...' | Exclusive

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
BOLLYWOOD
In an exclusive conversation, Swara Bhasker shares her thoughts on an outsider entering politics, and also reacts to Kangana Ranaut's political stint, highlighting that politics ain't glamorous, limited to roadshows or rallies only.
Actress Swara Bhasker, who is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, admits that politics ain't about power but service as well. Earlier, the Nil Battey Sannata confessed why she ain't the perfect personality for becoming a politician. Now, Swara shares her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's political career. For the unversed, Swara and Kangana shared the screen space in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The audience loved their camaraderie, and they were even cordial in real life. However, in the past few years, their friendship developed cracks. That's the reason why Swara even refused to comment on Rananut's statement about 'not enjoying' her political stint.
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's political career
Asks Swara to share her views on Kangana Ranaut joining politics and struggling with the career shift, she instantly replies, "I have no opinion on what people do in their personal or professional lives. Meri opinion sirf un topics pe rahegi jo public interest mein ho ya abuse of power ho raha hai. Mere paas kisi ki personal life ke liye koi comments nahi hai (My opinion will be only on those topics which are in public interest or there is abuse of power. I don't have any comments on anyone's personal life)." However, she further adds, "Neta kahi se bhi aaye, agar aap chune hue hai, toh aapka apne logo ke prati answerable hai. It's a very simple thing. Aapke paas power hai, aapko logo ne chun ke power diya hai, phir aapko uske liye zimmedar hona chaiye. Bhale woh koi bhi politician ho, kahi se bhi aaye (No matter where the leader comes from, if you are selected, you are answerable to your people. People have chosen you and given you the power; thus, you should be responsible for it. It doesn't matter who the politician is, wherever he may have come from)."
Politics ain't glamorous: Swara Bhasker
The Raanjhanaa actress burst the bubble of what real politics is. She has worked for the campaign for Fawad, and adds, "Aap jab politics dekhte hai, toh aap sirf glamour dekhte hai. Aey road show karenge, itni bheed hogi, bhashan denge. But politics ain't limited to campaigning only. Raajneeti mein woh down days bhi hote hai (When you see politics, you only see glamour. I will do road shows, there will be so many crowds, and I will give speeches. But politics is not limited to campaigning only. There are down days in politics too)."
She further adds, "Campaigning toh up wale days hai. Jaha aapko saari attention milti hai, interviews denge, hazaaron ki bheed mein apna haath lehrayenge, roadshow pe jayenge, log phool mala barsayenge. Yeh sirf campaign mein hota hai. Woh 5 saal mein ek baar aayega. Aapko baaki saal logo ke liye mehnat karni chaiye. Unke liye kaam karna hai aapko. Woh toh glamours kaam nahi hai, bahut boring kaam hai (Campaigning is the up days. Where you get all the attention, you will give interviews, you will wave your hand in a crowd of thousands, you will go to road shows, and people will shower you with flowers. This only happens in campaigns. It happens once in 5 years. You should work hard for the people for the rest of your years. You have to work for them. That is not a glamorous job, it is a very boring job)."
A politician should be responsible: Swara Bhasker
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress explains, "Ek baar aap chun liye gaye na, toh uske baad aap yaad rakhna chaiye ki you're not only serving to people who voted for you, but also for the ones who didn't choose you, because they are also a part of your constituency. This goes for everyone in politics, from top to bottom." She concludes, "Aap votebank politics tab tak kariye jab tak aap padh ke liye ladh rahe hai. Ek baar aa gaye toh aapko responsible hoke kaam karna chaiye (You should do vote bank politics till you are struggling to study. Once you have come, you should act responsibly)."