Swara Bhasker reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, says 'if you don't like it...'

Ranveer Singh gained notoriety after engaging in a nude photo shoot for a magazine. On social media, many people responded to his daring photographs. Actress Swara Bhasker has now responded to those who have voiced their "outrage" over Ranveer's nude photos. She advised against 'thopo (forcing)' one's preferences on others, saying that those expressing outrage over Ranveer's most recent images should stop doing so. She said that his pictures weren't a ‘moral issue.’

Swara tweeted on Saturday about Ranveer's controversial nude photoshoot, which has garnered a lot of attention online. Others have reacted more strongly while some have commended the actor for posing while nude. Swara Bhasker asked those who were expressing their fury on social media why they were silent on other pressing national concerns in her tweet.

“Daily cases of injustice and oppression in India, but sure… our outrage is reserved for Ranveer Singh’s photos! I mean, seriously… don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!” Swara tweeted on Friday.

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer further spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement. An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken. Regards, Internet." While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot.