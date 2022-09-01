Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Swara Bhasker reacts to #boycott trend, says people used Sushant Singh Rajput's demise for 'personal agendas'

Swara Bhasker stated that despite boycott calls for Alia Bhatt, people went to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi and made it successful.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Swara Bhasker reacts to #boycott trend, says people used Sushant Singh Rajput's demise for 'personal agendas'
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker opened up on boycott trends and stated that it's all hyped up, as people will watch a film if it's good enough to pull them into theatres. While speaking to Zoom, Swara joked that she's a flag-bearer of boycott trends, as she has faced netizens' wrath multiple times. Then she pointed out that despite boycott calls, people watched Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and turned it into a hit 

At first, Swara recalled how Alia was targeted by netizens after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, and how it affected her film Sadak 2 badly. "I don’t know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant's (Singh Rajput) tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair. The kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had been released, it got a lot of boycott calls....negative publicity, and it did very badly."

Then she stated that a similar trend happened before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, but it didn't affect the film. "When Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, the same kind of conversations started-- about nepotism, Sushant, the same boycott calls, but people went and watched it and loved it." Bhasker further added that the boycott business is hyped up.

According to her, "It’s a small group of people who are driven by a certain agenda. They are hatemongers, they hate Bollywood, they want to destroy Bollywood, and are spreading malicious nonsense lies about Bollywood...And I think they are earning from it." Swara added that they have enough evidence to prove that most of these are paid trends. The actress even added that there are also people who used Sushant’s tragedy for their own personal agendas and benefit. On the work front, Swara will next be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, with Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.