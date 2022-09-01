Swara Bhasker reacts to #boycott trend, says people used Sushant Singh Rajput's demise for 'personal agendas'

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker opened up on boycott trends and stated that it's all hyped up, as people will watch a film if it's good enough to pull them into theatres. While speaking to Zoom, Swara joked that she's a flag-bearer of boycott trends, as she has faced netizens' wrath multiple times. Then she pointed out that despite boycott calls, people watched Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and turned it into a hit

At first, Swara recalled how Alia was targeted by netizens after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, and how it affected her film Sadak 2 badly. "I don’t know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant's (Singh Rajput) tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair. The kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had been released, it got a lot of boycott calls....negative publicity, and it did very badly."

Then she stated that a similar trend happened before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, but it didn't affect the film. "When Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, the same kind of conversations started-- about nepotism, Sushant, the same boycott calls, but people went and watched it and loved it." Bhasker further added that the boycott business is hyped up.

According to her, "It’s a small group of people who are driven by a certain agenda. They are hatemongers, they hate Bollywood, they want to destroy Bollywood, and are spreading malicious nonsense lies about Bollywood...And I think they are earning from it." Swara added that they have enough evidence to prove that most of these are paid trends. The actress even added that there are also people who used Sushant’s tragedy for their own personal agendas and benefit. On the work front, Swara will next be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, with Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16.