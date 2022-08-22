Search icon
Swara Bhasker reacts to Bollywood films failing at box office, says 'unfortunate suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput..’

After the tragic and unfortunate suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, she claimed that B-town was painted as a 'dark place.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Swara Bhasker has listed the primary causes of Hindi films' underwhelming box office results according to her. After the tragic and unfortunate suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, she claimed that B-town was painted as a 'dark place.'

In an interview with India Today, Swara cited the director Anurag Kashyap. She said, "the first reason and this I am quoting Anurag [ Kashyap], I heard him say this in an interview and it made perfect sense to me. 'He said the country is going through an economic slump' and film is a leisure activity and no one wants to spend money on leisure when things otherwise are so costly. So, that's the first thing and nobody's talking about that. Everyone is blaming Bollywood, as if Bollywood is responsible for people not coming to the theater. That's totally untrue," the actress added.

She further said, "Secondly, after COVID, people don't want to go out of their houses. The third reason is that OTT has come in and really disrupted the watching experience. The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex. My question is very simple, 'if everyone is doing just this, then who is making films?' Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood.

On the work front, Swara will be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. It was written by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

 

