Swara Bhasker opens up on Karan Johar being 'targeted as murderer' of Sushant Singh Rajput

Swara Bhasker has opened up on the #BoycottBollywood trends and the fearful atmosphere around celebrities. After supporting celebrities like Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, Swara has now shared her thoughts about netizens criticising, and panning filmmaker Karan Johar.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Swara first spoke about why sometimes celebrities deliberately chose to reframe from sharing opinions on any controversial matter. "There’s an atmosphere of fear. In the industry… there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief in the industry that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother or comment on it.”

Later, Bhasker added how Karan was targetted after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Tanu Weds Manu actress added that the filmmaker was heavily attacked by a section of netizens and the general audience for Sushant's alleged suicide. Swara said people can criticise Karan for his films or for promoting ‘nepotism’ in the film industry, but calling him a ‘murderer’ after Sushant died was unfair. "Aapko Karan Johar ki filmein ghatiya lag sakti hain, uske nepotism se dikkat ho sakti hain. Lekin aapki dikkat... aur aapki dislike ka matlab ye nahin hai ki vo kaatil hain."

Earlier in another interview, Swara recalled how Alia was targeted by netizens after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, and how it affected her film Sadak 2 badly. "I don’t know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant's (Singh Rajput) tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair. The kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had been released, it got a lot of boycott calls....negative publicity, and it did very badly."

Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij and Shikha Talsania. The film was released on September 16.