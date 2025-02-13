BOLLYWOOD
Swara Bhasker opened up about postpartum body shaming and recalled when Aishwarya Rai was trolled for her body weight after Aaradhya's birth.
Swara Bhasker opened up about facing mindless criticism over body weight after giving birth to daughter Rabiya. In an interview with BBC India, the Tanu Weds Manu actress discussed postpartum body shaming, and drew a parallel with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. For the unversed, even Aishwarya Rai gained a lot of weight after the birth of Aaradhya in 2011, and she also was mocked for the drastic transformation.
Sharing her thoughts about women being targeted by trolls after childbirth, Swara gave reference to Rai, and said, "There’s always some scrutiny of what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, your life choices, how you’re going through it and so on. I remember Aishwarya Rai being put through so many negative, damaging and horrible discourses when she had her baby and when she had postpartum weight. Really unflattering pictures of her were taken, seemingly deliberately, and published everywhere. I remember watching an interview and the grace with which she’d handled all that. A less gracious person would have been angry. The interviewer was talking about her not getting back into shape as soon as other people had, for example.”
Swara further recalled how calmly Aishwarya replied to an absurd question related to her physical appearance in an interview. "I remember her saying that, ‘I was just living my life with my baby… my real life.’ She answered it very beautifully. That resonated with me so much. I was like, she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She literally won that title. They didn’t spare her, so who the hell am I?”
For the unversed, Swara welcomed her first daughter Rabiya with her husband Fahad Ahmad. Swara married Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023, and in the same year, on September 23, they welcomed their first child. On the work front, Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.
