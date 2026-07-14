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Swara Bhasker meets Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike, thanks CJP's Abhijeet Dipke for this reason

As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day, Swara Bhasker joining the Cockroach Janta Party protests seeking action over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The actress thanked CJP's Abhijeet Dipke for fighting for the future of India's children.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 09:39 PM IST

Swara Bhasker meets Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike, thanks CJP's Abhijeet Dipke for this reason
Swara Bhasker meets Sonam Wangchuk
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As educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday, support for his protest continued to gather momentum. Wangchuk is taking part in the demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Amid mounting concerns over his health, actress Swara Bhasker visited the protest site to extend her support to the movement.

Sharing pictures from Jantar Mantar on Instagram, the Cockroach Janta Party posted photographs of Swara interacting with protesters and sitting alongside Wangchuk, who remains on an indefinite fast. The post was captioned, "Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhasker Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar."

Swara also reshared the CJP's posts on her Instagram Stories. In one of the posts, she wrote, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children." Sharing another photograph with Wangchuk, the Raanjhanaa actress added, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children’s future. All my solidarity and gratitude."

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omi Vaidya support Sonam Wangchuk

Swara Bhasker's visit coincided with an outpouring of support for Sonam Wangchuk from several prominent personalities. On Tuesday, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh and others, urged Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast while reaffirming their solidarity with the movement. Omi Vaidya, best known for portraying Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, also extended his support to Wangchuk. Drawing a parallel with Phunsukh Wangdu, the beloved character played by Aamir Khan in the film and inspired by Wangchuk's life, Vaidya shared an emotional video titled, "I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die."

About Cockroach Janta Party's protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

July 14, Tuesday, marked the 24th day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the 17th day of Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike. While the agitation began on June 20, Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The organisation has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

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