Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for weight gain, netizens call her 'sweet potato'

In the pictures, Swara Bhaskar can be seen wearing a traditional saree and looking beautiful. However, trolls targeted her for putting on weight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:14 AM IST

Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for weight gain, netizens call her 'sweet potato'
Credit: Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar, who has been making headlines ever since she entered the Hindi film industry, is one of the most talented actresses. She is also an avid social media user, recently, the actress wished Diwali to her fans and shared a series of photos.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a traditional saree and looking beautiful. However, a section of people trolled the actress for putting on weight. One of them wrote, “Fool gaye ho kaddu ki tarah...” The second one said, “Tumhara fiqure boil kiye hue sweet potato jaisa hai.Kidhar se badh raha hai.” The third person commented, “Kitni buddhi lag rahi hai! Bhai! Madam u r !now 45 year old??”

Meanwhile, a lot of people praised the actress for looking beautiful and confident. One of them wrote, “You’re an inspiration.” The second person said, “you are gorgeous.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar filed a complaint in Delhi's Vasant Kunj over alleged objectionable comments made by a Twitter user and YouTube influencer on an old movie scene of hers. She filed a complaint saying some messages and hashtags have been circulating on the social media platform with the intention to outrage her modesty. 

The Delhi Police filed a criminal case on the basis of her complaint under the sections 354D, 509 IPC, and 67 IT act and according to reports, police asked Twitter about the accounts that were used to post the 'objectionable' tweets.

This comes as the 'Raanjhanaa' actor has often received heavy trolling and criticism on social media for speaking on various socio-political issues and controversies. Swara Bhaskar has also supported Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug seizure case. 

The 'Nil Batey Sannata' actor had recently shared a series of posts reflecting her views on Aryan Khan's arrest and also shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram story questioning the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son.

She had recently said on Twitter, "I am not alone. Suffering casual and everyday cyber sexual harassment is the price many women have to pay to have a voice in our public spaces.. again it’s not okay!"

The actor is famous for her work done in movies such as Raanjhanna, Nil Batey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.