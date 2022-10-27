Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for weight gain, netizens call her 'sweet potato'

Credit: Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar, who has been making headlines ever since she entered the Hindi film industry, is one of the most talented actresses. She is also an avid social media user, recently, the actress wished Diwali to her fans and shared a series of photos.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a traditional saree and looking beautiful. However, a section of people trolled the actress for putting on weight. One of them wrote, “Fool gaye ho kaddu ki tarah...” The second one said, “Tumhara fiqure boil kiye hue sweet potato jaisa hai.Kidhar se badh raha hai.” The third person commented, “Kitni buddhi lag rahi hai! Bhai! Madam u r !now 45 year old??”

Meanwhile, a lot of people praised the actress for looking beautiful and confident. One of them wrote, “You’re an inspiration.” The second person said, “you are gorgeous.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar filed a complaint in Delhi's Vasant Kunj over alleged objectionable comments made by a Twitter user and YouTube influencer on an old movie scene of hers. She filed a complaint saying some messages and hashtags have been circulating on the social media platform with the intention to outrage her modesty.

The Delhi Police filed a criminal case on the basis of her complaint under the sections 354D, 509 IPC, and 67 IT act and according to reports, police asked Twitter about the accounts that were used to post the 'objectionable' tweets.

This comes as the 'Raanjhanaa' actor has often received heavy trolling and criticism on social media for speaking on various socio-political issues and controversies. Swara Bhaskar has also supported Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug seizure case.

The 'Nil Batey Sannata' actor had recently shared a series of posts reflecting her views on Aryan Khan's arrest and also shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram story questioning the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son.

She had recently said on Twitter, "I am not alone. Suffering casual and everyday cyber sexual harassment is the price many women have to pay to have a voice in our public spaces.. again it’s not okay!"

The actor is famous for her work done in movies such as Raanjhanna, Nil Batey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding.