Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Sharing update about Zirar Ahmad, Swara Bhaskar wrote, "Fahad’s father and my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep him in your prayers."

Swara Bhasker has shared an update about a sudden family emergency. In her post on Instagram, she revealed that her father-in-law Zirar Ahmad suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to undergo an urgent surgery early this morning. The actress informed that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are currently attending to the situation and requested everyone to keep her father-in-law in their prayers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Veere De Wedding actress shared a note that read, "Fahad’s father and my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep uncle in your prayers." In the caption, she simply wrote, "Please pray for my father in law."

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker was last seen with Fahad Ahmad in the couples' reality show Pati Patni aur Panga on Colors TV. After the game show ended on November 16, the Raanjhanaa actress shared a special Instagram post, in which she shared several photos from behind-the-scenes and reflected on her entire journey.

She wrote, "Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga was my first on camera work 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. To be honest, I agreed to the show primarily because the shoot schedule was manageable and it seemed like an easy step back to work. I came to the show with a lot of scepticism, zero expectations and no knowledge about the co-contestants. I'd even say I was cynical about it all. But Pati Patni aur Panga turned out to be a blessing I didn’t initially recognise and an unabashedly joyous experience."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners in the first season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The other five couples in the show were Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phoghat & Pawan Kumar, Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre hosted the reality show.

READ | Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...