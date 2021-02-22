Swara Bhasker disagrees with Kangana Ranaut's reaction to Sukhdev Panse's 'naachne gaane waali' comment

Swara Bhasker, on Sunday night, replied to actor Kangana Ranaut in her reply to MLA Sukhdev Panse and said that the actor made the situation worse with her response by belittling others such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone. Panse had called Kangana 'nachne gaane waali' (one who dances and sings) and though Swara did say that the MLA was wrong, she emphasised that Kangana made the situation worse with her response by belittling others.

Taking to her verified Twitter account, Swara wrote, "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!"

Swara's response was in a retweet of Kangana's reply to Panse, in which the actor had written, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."

For the uninformed, it was on Friday that Multai MLA Panse had dubbed Kangana as 'nachne gaane waali'. He had said, "We have the right to protest peacefully in a democracy. A 'nachne gaane waali' woman like Kangana has hurt our farmers. Congress is protesting that and police lathi-charged on them. Police should not become a puppet. Governments come and go."

Sukhdev has been a former minister of the state. Kangana is a firm supporter of PM Modi's farm laws. Kangana has had a continual Twitter spat with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who had stood with the farmers as they protest the farm laws.

As for Kangana and Swara, the actresses clashed in a huge way when Kangana dubbed her and Taapsee Pannu as 'B-grade actresses' back in early 2020.

At the time, in response to Kangana, Swara had said, "In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."