Swara Bhasker compares Bollywood's current state to Rahul Gandhi, says 'everyone kept calling him pappu..'

Swara also compared Rahul Gandhi, who is mockingly referred to as 'pappu,' to the current state of Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

Swara Bhasker has outlined the main factors that may be to blame for Hindi movies not performing as well as anticipated at the box office. One of them is also connected to the confusion surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, which damaged the industry's reputation. She also made a comparison between the circumstance and what occurred with Congressman Rahul Gandhi.

In an interview with India Today, Swara cited the director Anurag Kashyap. In a recent interview, Anurag claimed that because of the "economic slump" in the country, watching movies has become a leisure activity in which people may no longer be interested. Swara concurred with him and refuted suggestions that Bollywood was to blame for fewer moviegoers.

Swara said, “The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex.”

Swara also compared Rahul Gandhi, who is mockingly referred to as "pappu," to the current state of Bollywood. She said, “Everyone kept calling him pappu, so now everybody believes it. I have met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood also, this 'pappufication' has happened.”

Films like Laal Singh Chadha, starring Aamir Khan, Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, and Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, failed at the box office due to boycott trends on Twitter. In order to urge people to boycott the movies, many users also retrieved earlier tweets. In the meantime, according to the trends on microblogging websites, future movies like Liger and Pathaan are also encountering the same difficulties.

