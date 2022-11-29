'Shame on you': Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for supporting Nadav Lapid's remark on The Kashmir Files

Swara Bhasker-The Kashmir Files/File photos

After conquering the box office earlier this year, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is back in the news. Nadav Lapid, the Israeli filmmaker who was the jury head at the recently held International Film Festival of India (IFFI) called the political drama a 'propaganda, vulgar movie'.

Since his remarks, social media has erupted with citizens slamming Nadav for being insensitive towards the Kashmiri Pandits, whose tragic story is recounted in the film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Among multiple celebrity reactions, Swara Bhasker has backed Nadav's remark as she quote-tweeted a news piece about his comments on The Kashmir Files and wrote, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world". She has been trolled and targeted by Twitter users dismissing the actress for her opinion.

One user tweeted, "I don't know how Swara Bhasker lives with herself. Mocking a genocide, the Indian Army that protects us, people who are trying their best to take India to the future, and also a film that took so much risk & courage to bring out the truth of Hindu genocide by many Kashmiri Muslims. Shame!", while another wrote, "@ReallySwara hope the cat got its tongue after reading the Israeli ambassador's open letter of apology. But you are a disgusting woman who has no brains or ethics. Shame on you. Slow claps for having a redundant brain useless Swara #patheticwoman".



"Verbal Diarrhoea is a serious disease, you should have treated it properly. Prolonged symptoms have led to Mental Imbalance. See a good Doctor, Get well soon!!!", wrote another user. "@ReallySwara Disgraceful. Only a Sick and Vulgar mind can defend a statement that has insulted the plight of 5 lac Kashmiri Hindus !!!", read another tweet.

For the unversed, with a worldwide collection of around Rs 340 crore, The Kashmir Files is the second highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year behind Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, which earned Rs 431 crore at the global box office.