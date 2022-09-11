Swara Bhasker blames SRK, Aditya Chopra for ruining her love life, know why

File Photo

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently talked about how her thoughts about love has changed because of Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. In an interview, she talked about being single and called it ‘sifting through garbage’

During the conversation with MidDay, Swara said, "I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. Because I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a tender age, and ever since I have been searching for that Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh, but Raj. It has taken me many many years to realise that Raj doesn't exist. I don't think I am very good at relationships."

Her costar Pooja said, "Swara is single and ready to date."

However, Swara then said, "I am done guys. I cannot. I don't have the energy." The actor added, "Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."

Swara Bhasker opened up on boycott trends and stated that it's all hyped up, as people will watch a film if it's good enough to pull them into theatres. While speaking to Zoom, Swara joked that she's a flag-bearer of boycott trends, as she has faced netizens' wrath multiple times. Then she pointed out that despite boycott calls, people watched Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and turned it into a hit

At first, Swara recalled how Alia was targeted by netizens after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, and how it affected her film Sadak 2 badly. "I don’t know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant's (Singh Rajput) tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair. The kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had been released, it got a lot of boycott calls....negative publicity, and it did very badly."