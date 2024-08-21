Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Smit Sheth, who played Chiku in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades, reacted to the failure of the film at the box office.

Former child artiste Smit Sheth, who is popularly known for playing Chiku in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, shares his thoughts about the failure of the film. Ashutosh Govariker's directorial was released in 2004, and it is said to be one of the finest films of SRK. However, when the movie was released, it earned rave critical reviews but failed at the box office.

While speaking to DNA India exclusively, Smit decodes Swades' failure and explains why the movie tanked. Smit believes that Swades was 'way ahead of its time'. "I think the movie was way ahead of its time. If it had been released 5-6 years later, it would be surely a blockbuster."

Swades was released in cinemas on December 17, 2004. The movie will be completing 20 years, and Smit is manifesting a re-release of the film. "This year Swades completes 20 years. I really want them to re-release the film. Hopefully, it will get its due at the box office as well. As a fan, I will definitely go and watch it in a cinema hall. I am pretty sure that many fans would love to revisit the classic again."

Shah Rukh Khan brought a special gift for Smit from NASA

In the same conversation, Smit recalls the memories from Swades, Smit asserts that during his introduction scene, he hurt his ankle, and then Khan massaged his foot for some time. "In the scene, where I taking Mohan through a house, the other kids hopped into his van. At that time, I slipped and hurt my ankle. There was a sewer, so he went down to his knees, near the swear and he started giving me a foot massage. He also assured me that they will resume shooting after he feels alright."

Smit recalls another memory, "That year Koi Mil Gaya was released, and I was fond of Cosmos. So I shared my likeness to the film and my interest in the stars. So when he went to NASA, he brought certain charts of space shuttles, and planets, which were not easily available anywhere. I still have those in my home."

Read: 'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive