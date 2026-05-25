SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Stolen win big; Dhurandhar goes empty-handed

Screenwriters Association Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood won Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in Web Comedy/Musical/Romance category, while Aditya Dhar was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in Feature Film category for Dhurandhar but failed to secure any wins.

Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane's series Black Warrant, and Karan Tejpal's film Stolen dominated the winners list of the 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards. SWA Awards 2026, which honoured groundbreaking films, series, and TV shows of 2025 that pushed the envelope of storytelling, was held on Saturday in Mumbai.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marked the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was honoured with Best Screenplay award in the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance category, which was shared by Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. The Netflix show also got the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance - Best Dialogue award, which went to Khan.

Featuring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur, Black Warrant also got two wins in the Web Drama - Best Screenplay category, which went to Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, and TV/Web - Best Lyrics category, awarded to Anvita Dutt for Naseeba in the series. The Netflix show was created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh.

Marking the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, Stolen won Feature Film - Best Story, awarded to Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar "Agadbumb". The trio also won the Best Screenplay award in the Feature Film category for the social thriller film starring Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, and Mia Maezler in the leading roles.

Filmmaker Aranya Sahay won the Featue Film - Best Debut for Humans in the Loop. Smita Singh won Web Drama - Best Story for Khauf with Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen getting awarded in Web Drama - Best Screenplay category for Paatal Lok - Season 2.

Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi were awarded Web Comedy/Musical/Romance - Best Story for Dupahiya, while Reshu Nath won Best Dialogue in the Feature Film category for Haq. Legendary lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics in the Feature Film category for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq.

In the Television category, Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia won Best Story for Pushpa Impossible, Harneet Singh won Best Screenplay for Itti Si Khushi and Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer won Best Dialogue for Pushpa Impossible.

Aditya Dhar was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in the Feature Film category for Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar, but failed to secure any wins.

The ceremony was attended by Sooraj Barjatya, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sujoy Ghosh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ramesh Sippy, Rumy Jafry, Kiran Rao, R. Balki, Bejoy Nambiar, Kanu Behl, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Robin Bhatt, Onir, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aparna Purohit, Himanshu Sharma, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shridhar Raghavan, Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan, JD Majethia and Sudhir Sharma, among others.

READ | Trisha Krishnan on being 'the common factor' in Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar's biggest hits Leo, Karuppu, Good Bad Ugly