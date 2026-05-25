FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post: ‘Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson’

Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post

Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet, fans call it 'whacky', netizens label it 'utter C-grade shameful crap'

Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet

Will Muslims offer cows for 'qurbani'? West Bengal heads into high-voltage Eid-al-Adha battle

Bengal Muslims divided over cow sacrifice:Kabir adamant on qurbani, imam says no

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Stolen win big; Dhurandhar goes empty-handed

Screenwriters Association Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood won Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in Web Comedy/Musical/Romance category, while Aditya Dhar was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in Feature Film category for Dhurandhar but failed to secure any wins.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Stolen win big; Dhurandhar goes empty-handed
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Stolen, Black Warrant
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane's series Black Warrant, and Karan Tejpal's film Stolen dominated the winners list of the 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards. SWA Awards 2026, which honoured groundbreaking films, series, and TV shows of 2025 that pushed the envelope of storytelling, was held on Saturday in Mumbai.

    The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marked the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was honoured with Best Screenplay award in the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance category, which was shared by Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. The Netflix show also got the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance - Best Dialogue award, which went to Khan.

    Featuring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur, Black Warrant also got two wins in the Web Drama - Best Screenplay category, which went to Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, and TV/Web - Best Lyrics category, awarded to Anvita Dutt for Naseeba in the series. The Netflix show was created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh.

    Marking the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, Stolen won Feature Film - Best Story, awarded to Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar "Agadbumb". The trio also won the Best Screenplay award in the Feature Film category for the social thriller film starring Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, and Mia Maezler in the leading roles.

    Filmmaker Aranya Sahay won the Featue Film - Best Debut for Humans in the Loop. Smita Singh won Web Drama - Best Story for Khauf with Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen getting awarded in Web Drama - Best Screenplay category for Paatal Lok - Season 2.

    Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi were awarded Web Comedy/Musical/Romance - Best Story for Dupahiya, while Reshu Nath won Best Dialogue in the Feature Film category for Haq. Legendary lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics in the Feature Film category for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq.

    In the Television category, Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia won Best Story for Pushpa Impossible, Harneet Singh won Best Screenplay for Itti Si Khushi and Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer won Best Dialogue for Pushpa Impossible.

    Aditya Dhar was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue in the Feature Film category for Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar, but failed to secure any wins.

    The ceremony was attended by Sooraj Barjatya, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sujoy Ghosh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ramesh Sippy, Rumy Jafry, Kiran Rao, R. Balki, Bejoy Nambiar, Kanu Behl, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Robin Bhatt, Onir, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aparna Purohit, Himanshu Sharma, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shridhar Raghavan, Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan, JD Majethia and Sudhir Sharma, among others. 

    READ | Trisha Krishnan on being 'the common factor' in Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar's biggest hits Leo, Karuppu, Good Bad Ugly

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Stolen win big; Dhurandhar goes empty-handed
    SWA Awards 2026: The Ba***ds of Bollywood wins big, Dhurandhar goes empty-handed
    Assam’s Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: What has state proposed for marriage age, live-in rules, penalties
    Assam’s Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: What has state proposed for marriage age,
    Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post: ‘Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson’
    Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post
    Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet, fans call it 'whacky', netizens label it 'utter C-grade shameful crap'
    Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet
    Delhi Gymkhana Club row: What is tussle between government and club about? Explained
    Delhi Gymkhana Club row: What is tussle between government and club about?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
    Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
    Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
    Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
    Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
    Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
    Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
    Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
    Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement