SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside

Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Metro In Dino, Stolen, and Khauf have earned the most nominations at the Screenwriters Association Awards 2026.

Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino and the critically acclaimed Stolen lead the feature film nominations at the seventh edition of the Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards 2026, with cinema icons Gulzar and Javed Akhtar, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, and debutant Aryan Khan also securing major nods, the association announced.

Screenwriter Smita Singh leads the overall nominations tally with four nods, spanning both the web and film categories. She is nominated for story, screenplay and dialogue for the series Khauf, and a best screenplay nod for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders in the feature film section

Basu is nominated across all three major categories -- story, screenplay and dialogue -- for Metro... In Dino. He also shared the dialogue nomination with Sandeep Srivastava and Samrat Chakraborty.

The Stolen writing team of Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar is recognised in story and screenplay, with Shubham Vardhan and Salkar nominated for dialogue.

Aditya Dhar has received two nominations -- screenplay and dialogue -- for Dhurandhar, while Varun Grover earned a story nomination for Superboys of Malegaon and shares a dialogue nod with Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer for the same film.

The best feature film lyrics category features a distinguished lineup, with Gulzar nominated for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq and Javed Akhtar for Bande from Superboys of Malegaon. Amitabh Bhattacharya earned dual nominations for Good for Nothing from Sitaare Zameen Par and Qayde Se from Metro... In Dino, while Irshad Kamil is in the running for Aawaara Angaara from Tere Ishk Mein.

The best debut feature film category includes nominations for Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra for Saali Mohabbat, alongside Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal for Dhadak 2, Ankur Singla for Ghich Pich, and Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop.

In the OTT space, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made a notable debut at the awards with three nominations -- best story, best screenplay and best dialogue -- for Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant, Sudip Sharma's Paatal Lok Season 2 and Khauf dominate the web drama category with nominations across all three writing categories.

Panchayat Season 4 writer Chandan Kumar is nominated across story, screenplay and dialogue in the web comedy section, while Sumit Arora has earned a best dialogue nod for The Family Man: Season 3.

The SWA awards ceremony is scheduled for May 23.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 crashes Netflix servers in Pakistan, Ranveer Singh film tops OTT charts despite ban