SVC63: Salman Khan hugs director Vamshi Paidipally on his birthday, fans say 'please title announce kardo'

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 pairs Salman Khan and Nayanthara in a larger-than-life commercial entertainer. Presented by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

The makers of SVC63 marked director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday on Monday, July 27, by sharing a special behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the much-awaited entertainer headlined by Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The photos, featuring Vamshi at work and sharing a warm birthday embrace with Salman, have further fuelled anticipation for the film.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the pictures on its social media handles with the caption, "Team #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm wishes our National Award-winning Director @directorvamshi garu a very Happy Birthday. The world isn’t ready for the storm he’s crafting." In the comments section, several fans urged the makers to unveil the film's title. One user wrote, "Please title announce kardo," while another commented, "Release the title announcement video please."

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 pairs Salman Khan and Nayanthara in a larger-than-life commercial entertainer. Presented by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer. It is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was initially scheduled for release on April 17 but has since been postponed. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces, the makers have reportedly been asked to remove references to China from the film.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will next star in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama was originally set to release on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but was delayed due to the Middle East conflict. The film is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26 during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

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