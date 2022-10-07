Sussanne Khan gets trolled for her outfit at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently attended Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception with her beau Arsalan Goni. The couple kindly posed for the photographers before leaving for the event. However, as soon as their video got viral, they were attacked by several hateful trolls.

Sussanne was seen wearing a blue one-shoulder top, a pleated miniskirt, and peep-toe mesh heels. The interior designer added a clutch bag and sparkling earrings as accessories to the outfit. Arsalan, on the other hand, opted for a pattern and paired it with blue pants and a blazer.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Sussanne and Arslan. Trolls instantly started viciously attacking the two. The attire Sussanne wore for the reception was criticised by online users.

One wrote, “It's a wedding reception... wedding dresscode nahi maloom kya.”

Another wrote, “It seems they are following their own theme of "back to school".

Another commented, “She always wears ajeeb clothes.”

A few months ago, a report claimed that the couple plans to get married very soon. Reacting to this, he told Hindustan Times, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this”.

“I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan…. I have no zero comments on that,” he adds.

He then said, “I have not sat down and consciously decided to not talk about my personal life. I anyway don’t like talking about my personal life, even with my friends. I am that sort of a person. And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life.”

He continues, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something”.