Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

Several netizens noted the timing of Sussanne Khan's post and hinted at a planned social media activity after Hrithik Roshan's photos with Saba Azad. A netizen wrote, "I wasn't surprised after Hrithik's update with Saba."

A few days after Hrithik Roshan dropped photos with girlfriend Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped a mushy reel with her beau Arslan Goni. The reel is a mash-up of moments from Sussanne and Arslan's vacation, partying in a nightclub, talking late-night walks, and enjoying the picturesque location with friends.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Susasanne wrote, "A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it… for the best Summer ever..2023. P.S. This is what I was made for."

Here's the reel

Soon as Sussanne shared the post, it received mixed reactions from netizens. An internet user wrote, "I wasn't surprised after Hrithik's update with Saba." Another internet user wrote, "Hrithik ki post k just baad yeh post? Divorce was a mutual decision, toh phir ab yeh jealousy kyun? Waise bhi yeh banda koi kaam dhaam nahi karta, sirf paise ke liye tumhare saath hai." A netizen wrote, "Hrithik ki Saba ke sath post ka response hai ye post." Another netizen wrote, "So there is love after love. I have to believe in that too."

On July 28, Saba took to her Instagram and shared a couple of glimpses from their ongoing vacation in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. In the first photo, Hrithik was seen sitting in a restaurant and Saba captioned the picture, "My hippo heart", and added a smiling emoji. In the second photo, the two of them looked happy together and posed together for a selfie. The actress tagged Buenos Aires as the location for their photo.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha in which he portrayed the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan played the gangster Vikram. An official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, the film was released in cinemas in September last year to positive reviews but underperformed at the box office.