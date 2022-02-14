Sussanne Khan calls ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad 'super cool, supremely talented’

Hrithik Roshan has been one of those actors who never fails to impress us with his performances in his films. Recently, he was spotted with Saba Azad after which fans speculated that the two are dating each other.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan on Sunday shared a photo of Saba Azaz with the caption, “What an amazing eve….! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” From the photo, it seems that Saba was performing on the stage last night.

Take a look:

For the unversed, a video of Hrithik Roshan went Viral. In the clip, he was seen holding Saba’s hand when they stepped out from a dinner outing. However, they were captured by paps while coming out from a restaurant, Mizu, in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Since then, fans have desperately wanted to know more about the Saba.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a very close friend of Hrithik Roshan confessed that he has been secretly dating Saba Azad. He said, “Duggu prefers to keep his private life private. He’s been secretly dating aspiring actor Saba Azad for a while now and is finally making public appearances with her. The two make a great couple, but they are taking things slowly and living in the moment.”

Earlier, Sussane and Hrithik celebrated latter’s sister Sunaina's 50th birthday. Sussanne shared a glimpse of Sunaina’s birthday feast on her Instagram stories.

She shared two pictures with her and Hrithik and wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you Always. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, his next film. In the film, he plays Vedha, a gangster, while Saif Ali Khan plays Vikram, a police officer. On his birthday last month, he unveiled the first look from the film. He was wearing a kurta and had a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair in the photo. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf play significant parts in the film.