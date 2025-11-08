Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan was neither Hindu nor Muslim but..., know the truth about her faith

Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know
BOLLYWOOD
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died at 81 on Friday. After her last rites were held, a lot of questions began swirling online about her faith, as they were done according to Hindu traditions. But did you know Zarine Khan was neither Hindu nor Muslim? In a throwback interview with Simi Garewal, Zarine Khan had once shared that she was a "Zoroastrian girl".
Zarine Khan, during her appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, was accompanied by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and spoke about how they fell in love at a young age and married.
Sanjay Khan said, "When I met Zarine, I knew I had found the girl I wanted to marry. I felt comfortable. I enjoyed looking at her face. Those lovely eyes… She had juicy lips… she had the most scintillating smile and terrific figure. She was pink."
“She used to eat like a boy, and my mother made her eat, and she used to love the food in our house. She would be like a shadow with me. I would feel the most comfortable with her," he added.
Zarine Khan, on the other hand, revealed how the two were complete opposites. "He wore a white shirt, pants with Kolhapuri chappals and a book of Tolstoy in his hand, very serious and charismatic, and I was the modern Zohrastrian girl, with skirts and rock and roll shoes," she had said.
Talking about the cremation part, the process of cremation in Zoroastrianism is called Dokhmenashini. The body is kept in the Tower of Silence or Dakhma, a circular building where the body is kept in the open, in sunlight. After this, birds like vultures, eagles, and crows eat the body.
However, in recent times, Zoroastrians have resorted to other ways due to the precipitous decline of vultures in India. Even iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s last rites were performed in a crematorium in Mumbai.
