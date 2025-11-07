FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies at 81 in her Mumbai home

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 02:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Sussanne Khan, and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died at 81 in her Mumbai home on Friday. She was 81. Zarine Khan was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now and died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Zarine Khan was also Hrithik Roshan's ex-mother-in-law, as he was earlier married to her daughter, Sussanne Khan. 

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. As per sources, Zarine Khan, who was the former mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan, breathed her last on Friday morning.

Zarine’s eldest daughter, Farah Khan Al, is married to DJ Aqeel; their second daughter, Simone Arora, married businessperson Ajay Arora. Their youngest daughter is Sussanne Khan, was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika. As per reports, it was at a bus stop that Sanjay and Zarine met and got married in 1966. She ventured into films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

In July this year, Zarine Khan celebrated her 81st birthday, with her daughter Sussanne Khan posting a reel honouring her mother. Sussanne Khan captioned the post saying, "Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous, beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit... I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl... May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do... Have the most spectacular year!!!"

(With IANS inputs)

