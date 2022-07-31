Sussane Khan drops romantic video with beau Arslan Goni, says 'time is running...'

Credit: Sussane Khan/Instagram

Sussane Khan, on Sunday, took to Instagram and dropped a romantic video with her beau Arslan Goni with a heartfelt caption. The duo recently went on a trip to California and can be seen giving us major goals in the clip.

Sharing the clip, Sussane wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold… #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever.” Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reacted and wrote, “I miss u guys already.” Arslan Goni also dropped a comment which read ‘beyond’ under the post.

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a happy group picture, to which she captioned, "A night to remember #memories #ting" In the picture, the War actor can be seen wearing a beige hat, snapping the group picture which includes his ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

Soon after Zinta shared the happy group picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emotions. "Wow alllll beauties in one frame pic of the year" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful Photo" followed by multiple heart emoticons. The Krrish 3 actor recently wrapped his upcoming action entertainer `Vikram Vedha`, post that the actor flew to Los Angeles for a short vacation with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. A few days ago, the `Super 30` actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from his LA diaries showcasing the meal that he cooked for his sons.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.