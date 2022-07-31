Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sussane Khan drops romantic video with beau Arslan Goni, says 'time is running...'

Sussane Khan dropped a romantic video with her beau Arslan Goni on Instagram and penned a lovely note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Sussane Khan drops romantic video with beau Arslan Goni, says 'time is running...'
Credit: Sussane Khan/Instagram

Sussane Khan, on Sunday, took to Instagram and dropped a romantic video with her beau Arslan Goni with a heartfelt caption. The duo recently went on a trip to California and can be seen giving us major goals in the clip.

Sharing the clip, Sussane wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold… #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever.” Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reacted and wrote, “I miss u guys already.” Arslan Goni also dropped a comment which read ‘beyond’ under the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a happy group picture, to which she captioned, "A night to remember #memories #ting" In the picture, the War actor can be seen wearing a beige hat, snapping the group picture which includes his ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

Soon after Zinta shared the happy group picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emotions. "Wow alllll beauties in one frame pic of the year" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful Photo" followed by multiple heart emoticons. The Krrish 3 actor recently wrapped his upcoming action entertainer `Vikram Vedha`, post that the actor flew to Los Angeles for a short vacation with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. A few days ago, the `Super 30` actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from his LA diaries showcasing the meal that he cooked for his sons.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.