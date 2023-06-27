Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sussane Khan drops cozy video with boyfriend Arslan Goni, raises the temperature in bikini- Watch

Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni can be seen giving us major couple goals in the video shared by the former on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Sussane Khan drops cozy video with boyfriend Arslan Goni, raises the temperature in bikini- Watch
Credit: Sussane Khan/Instagram

On Wednesday, Sussane Khan dropped a video in which she can be seen spending quality time with her boyfriend Arslan Goni and her friends. The couple can be seen giving us major goals in the clip which is now going viral.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favorite people #LosCabos thank you Life.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Itna acha husband Chor KR bachay Chor KR kid Ch**iya KY sth gum Rahi hi.” The second one said, “Buddi ghodi lal lagaam.”  The third one said, “Bhikhari lag raha h.”  The fourth one said, “divorce ki paisa Mai Masti.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The fifth one said, “Hrithik Roshan is the best.” The sixth one said, “Missing the most handsome hunk of India Hrithik roshan.” The seventh one said, “Suz tumne ye jhunjhunu abi Tak latkaya hua hai ye ummeed nhi thhi Zara se shopping k baad tum Shukla ki pan ki tapri se beedi lati ho aisa nhi socha thha.”

This is not the first time when Sussane dropped a video with her boyfriend. Earlier, she took to Instagram and dropped a romantic video with her beau Arslan Goni with a heartfelt caption. The duo went on a trip to California and were giving us major goals in the clip.

Sharing the clip, Sussane wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold… #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever.” Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reacted and wrote, “I miss u guys already.” Arslan Goni also dropped a comment which read ‘beyond’ under the post.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.