Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni get brutally trolled as they walk hand-in-hand at Arjun Kanungo's wedding reception

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, newlyweds Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis threw a reception party. Stars including Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni also made a stylish appearance at the party.

Sussanne was wearing a printed short dress while Arslan opted for a black tuxedo. They enter the party in a romantic way. The couple was looking adorable and their video I going viral on social media. Some social media users praised the couple, while a section of social media users started tolling them.

One of the trolls wrote, “He looks like nashai ,like why is she with him. He literally has no class and looks like tapoori.” The second person said, “Jwan bachy hn inky...or ye sab krty phir rhy.” The third person wrote, “Kha Hritik aur kha yeh namunnnaaaa.” The fourth one said, “hrithik ko dump pr iss chompu ko date kr rhi. pagal aurat.”

Another said, “I thought they came to celebrate raksha bandhan.” The sixth one commented, “Ye arslan goni hr function me chwengum Chabate hue aata tapori type.” The seventh one commented, “Who are these people. I have not seen any of their work. Are they on here because they are rich or elated to rich people.”

Earlier, Sussane Khan took to Instagram and dropped a romantic video with her beau Arslan Goni with a heartfelt caption. The duo recently went on a trip to California and can be seen giving us major goals in the clip.

Sharing the clip, Sussane wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold… #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever.” Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reacted and wrote, “I miss u guys already.” Arslan Goni also dropped a comment which read ‘beyond’ under the post.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Earlier, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.