Sushmita Sen celebrates Ziana's first birthday, estranged duo Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen react

Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen

As Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen 's daughter Ziana celebrated her first birthday, aunt Sushmita Sen expressed her happiness through social media. On her Instagram, The Arya star posted a picture of her, holding the little birthday, and called her 'Bua ki jaan.'

In the post, Sushmita wrote, "Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix! Born a Scorpio for a reason! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan.' Although Charu and Rajeev are heading towards divorce, Sushmita tagged the former in her post with her brother. The actress further wrote, "We love you little Munchkin!!! #duggadugga Alisah didi @reneesen47 @subhra51 @sensubir @asopacharu @rajeevsen9."

Check out the post

Charu Asopa also reacted to Sush's post and dropped heart emojis. Rajeev dropped a heart with nazar amulet emoji. Sushmita and Charu have a great bonding, and the former makes sure to like every post of Asopa.

Speaking about Charu and Rajeev's troubled marriage, after giving their marriage a second chance, the duo have decided to end their relationship. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently confirmed that they are parting ways after giving one more chance to save their marriage for their daughter Ziana. Now in a new interview, Charu Asopa revealed Rajeev was cheating on her when she was pregnant.

Recently, they announced their separation from each other after giving their marriage a second chance. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu revealed the reason why she is parting ways. She said that Rajeev started cheating on her when she was pregnant.