Watch: Sushmita Sen swings sword like a pro as she practices Kalaripayattu for Aarya 3, fans call her ‘wonder woman'

Sushmita Sen gives a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu practice session for her upcoming series Aarya 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Sushmita Sen recently informed fans that she has resumed work for her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The actress impressed fans with her intense look and now, the actress shared a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu practice for the series and fans can’t wait to watch her do the action in the series.

On Friday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu practice session. In the video, the actress can be seen swinging the sword like a pro. The actress flaunts her moves with an intense and fierce look and her video left fans stunned. The actress captioned the video, “You are amazing sir #Sunil. Huge love and respect for you and the art of Kalaripayattu. Here’s to us and the preparation for Aarya 3.”

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from praising the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Someone should make a superhero movie with her. God, the world will watch it! What valor, what grace!” Another fan commented, “and you are breathtaking and stunning as ever.” Another wrote, “you are an inspiration, more power to you.” Another fan shared their excitement for the series and said, “Omg, means Aarya 3 will be an action-packed series…desperately waiting for it.” Another wrote, “You are a wonder woman. You have the same energy.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is training hard for her upcoming web series Aarya 3 and suffered from a heart attack while shooting for the same. The actress co-star Vikas Kumar revealed that no one on the set was aware of her condition and go to know about it through social media only. The actor said to News 18, "We didn’t know at first about it…In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, and that’s when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That’s how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn’t want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in the series Taali helmed by Ravi Jhadav. The actress will be seen playing the role of the transgender Gauri and the series will explore her childhood, transition to transgender, and her contribution to revolutionizing the transgender movement

