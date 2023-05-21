Sushmita Sen shares throwback photo as she celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win, says 'it brings me to tears'

Credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen, the beauty-queen-turned-actor competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world and became the first Indian woman to clinch the Miss Universe title in 1994. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World.

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe."

"The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today…29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines," the caption further reads.

Soon after she dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages for the actor. "You are one powerhouse...," a user commented. Another fan wrote, "You will always the BEST MISS UNIVERSE."

"Happy 29th anniversary of becoming miss universe. May you always be happy," a user wrote. Several fans dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section. "Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages.…forever cherished!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga," the caption concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in Aarya season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in Connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The Aarya actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices. (With inputs from ANI)