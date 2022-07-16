Search icon
Sushmita Sen shares stunning photo from Maldives, captions it 'power of noise cancellation'

Sushmita Sen posted a picture of herself on Instagram while looking out into the clear water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Days after her trip to the Maldives with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen uploaded a new post discussing "the power of noise cancellation." Sushmita posted a picture of herself on Instagram while looking out into the clear water. Lalit Modi recently revealed on social media that the couple has been dating.

Check out the post here:

 

The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation, despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.

Reacting to the news, Shubeer told ABP Ananda, according to Hindustan Times, on Thursday night, “I don’t know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don’t know what should I say when I don’t know about it.”

When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and the relationship, he said, “Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don’t know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven’t heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There’s nothing to hide."

Only a few hours after Lalit Modi tweeted pictures of them together and referred to Sushmita Sen as his "better half," Rohman Shawl, the ex-boyfriend of the former Miss Universe and actor, reacted to the relationship news.

Reacting to the news of Lalit dating Sushmita, Rohman told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

Last year, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship. In 2018, they started dating soon after he sent her a direct Instagram message, which the actor said she had unintentionally opened. They remain close because Rohman and her family, which includes her daughters Alisah Sen and Renee Sen, get along well.

 

