Sushmita Sen shares mushy picture locking eyes with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, fans ask ‘patch-up?’

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl's social media exchange sparks dating rumours

Sushmita Sen’s separation from Rohman Shawl in December created headlines. Now, the duo’s cute, flirtatious social media exchange has fans speculating if the two are back together.

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a hot pic with ex-beau Rohman Shawl from style awards that the duo attended together. In the picture, the duo can be seen lost in each other's eyes and their sizzling chemistry had netizens gushing.

In the picture, the actress could be seen donning a blue blazer and pants whereas Rohman could be seen wearing a black t-shirt and trousers. The actress captioned the pic “nice picture” and added a kiss emoji. Rohman Shawl re-shared the story and wrote, “Right back at you” along with a heart and kiss emoji.

The sizzling picture and their cute social media exchanges have made fans wonder if the two are back together. One of the comments read, “Patch up?” Another asked, “when did this happen?” Another fan commented, “Boyfriend?”

In December 21, Sushmita Sen announced the news of her parting ways with Rohman Shawl in an Instagram post. The actress shared a pic with her ex-beau and said, “We began as friends, and we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!" Rohman commented, “Always.”

Last year the actress’ love life made headlines again after Lalit Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of IPL shared the news of their dating. However, in recent months, the actress has been spotted with Rohman Shawl in several family gatherings and at events. The actress was also spotted with Rohman in Lakme fashion week where she turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is currently busy shopping for her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The actress's announcement of getting back to work after suffering a heart attack has made fans excited to watch her back in action. She recently shared a video showing her Kalaripayattu practice for the web series and that left fans impressed.

