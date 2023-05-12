Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sushmita Sen shares mushy picture locking eyes with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, fans ask ‘patch-up?’

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's cute social media exchange with flirty comments makes fans speculate if they are back together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

Sushmita Sen shares mushy picture locking eyes with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, fans ask ‘patch-up?’
Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl's social media exchange sparks dating rumours

Sushmita Sen’s separation from Rohman Shawl in December created headlines. Now, the duo’s cute, flirtatious social media exchange has fans speculating if the two are back together.

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a hot pic with ex-beau Rohman Shawl from style awards that the duo attended together. In the picture, the duo can be seen lost in each other's eyes and their sizzling chemistry had netizens gushing.

259b9def-020d-4fce-868b-8cfa8ee7884f

67b3251c-514c-48ef-963b-53785830eed7

In the picture, the actress could be seen donning a blue blazer and pants whereas Rohman could be seen wearing a black t-shirt and trousers. The actress captioned the pic “nice picture” and added a kiss emoji. Rohman Shawl re-shared the story and wrote, “Right back at you” along with a heart and kiss emoji.

The sizzling picture and their cute social media exchanges have made fans wonder if the two are back together. One of the comments read, “Patch up?” Another asked, “when did this happen?” Another fan commented, “Boyfriend?”

In December 21, Sushmita Sen announced the news of her parting ways with Rohman Shawl in an Instagram post. The actress shared a pic with her ex-beau and said, “We began as friends, and we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!" Rohman commented, “Always.”

Last year the actress’ love life made headlines again after Lalit Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of IPL shared the news of their dating. However, in recent months, the actress has been spotted with Rohman Shawl in several family gatherings and at events. The actress was also spotted with Rohman in Lakme fashion week where she turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is currently busy shopping for her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The actress's announcement of getting back to work after suffering a heart attack has made fans excited to watch her back in action. She recently shared a video showing her Kalaripayattu practice for the web series and that left fans impressed. 

Read Watch: Sushmita Sen swings sword like a pro as she practices Kalaripayattu for Aarya 3, fans call her ‘wonder woman'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.